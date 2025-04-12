Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,484 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up about 1.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Endava worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Endava by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 560,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $14,698,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,605 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $8,987,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $6,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $17.93 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

