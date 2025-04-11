Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $35.83 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 376,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,834,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.85% of VSE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VSE by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of VSE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VSE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in VSE by 711.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 1.32. VSE Co. has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $128.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

