Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

