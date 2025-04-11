Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $40,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.83. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

