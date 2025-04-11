Family Office Research LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

