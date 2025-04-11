HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $308,654.39 and approximately $107,370.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00011229 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $118,348.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

