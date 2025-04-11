Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,844,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after buying an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,919,000 after buying an additional 253,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,883,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.65.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $184.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

