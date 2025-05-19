Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 560 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $184.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.