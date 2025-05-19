Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $118.19 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 360.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,286 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $118,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,573.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.15 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

