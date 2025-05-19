Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock opened at $173.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
