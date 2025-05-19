Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.