Victrix Investment Advisors Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Boeing comprises 2.3% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,263 shares of company stock worth $1,950,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average is $168.78. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.