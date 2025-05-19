Vennlight Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Vennlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 432,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. Core Scientific makes up 5.8% of Vennlight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vennlight Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Core Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

