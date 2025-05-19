Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 35,027,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,995,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.77 million, a PE ratio of -3,690.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

