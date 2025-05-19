Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 274.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $29,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 494,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,633,000 after buying an additional 93,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,840,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

