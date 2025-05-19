G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.79%.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of WILC stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

