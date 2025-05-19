1,844,423 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,844,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,657,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile



Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

