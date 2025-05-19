Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 259,565 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $232,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $234.83 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.03 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

