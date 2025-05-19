518 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Virtus Fund Advisers LLC

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $108.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

Upstart Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $357,441.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.