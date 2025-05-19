St. Clair Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.