WBI Investments LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

