Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, ON, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CRH, and Affirm are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are cool-season bedding plants (genus Matthiola) grown outdoors for their fragrant, long-lasting clusters of flowers in shades ranging from white and pink to purple. Planted in early spring or autumn, they thrive in well-drained soil with full sun to partial shade and are often used in borders, rock gardens or containers. Their hardiness and scent make them a popular choice for adding color and fragrance to the cooler months. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.79. 7,217,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,868. ON has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

NYSE:BJ traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.65. 2,875,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $98.98. 3,180,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,833. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

