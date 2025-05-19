St. Clair Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,797 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 106,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $231.86 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

