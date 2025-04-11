Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,048,921 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,403,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.