Eley Financial Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eley Financial Management Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.1% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $509.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

