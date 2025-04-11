Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

