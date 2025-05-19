Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 1,743,849 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,318,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743,849 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

