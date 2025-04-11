Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.