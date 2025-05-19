Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 405.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 411,952 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $56,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

