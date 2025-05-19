Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 20,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

