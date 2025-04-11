AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

