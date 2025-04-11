Sidoti Csr Predicts Reduced Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $8.25 on Friday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.10%.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

