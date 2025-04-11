Legal & General Group Plc Has $130.81 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of Zebra Technologies worth $130,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $223.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

