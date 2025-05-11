Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

