Humankind Investments LLC Sells 105 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.05.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP opened at $284.43 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average of $287.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

