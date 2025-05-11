Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $195.08 and last traded at $192.98. 2,403,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,040,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.70.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

