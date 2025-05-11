Humankind Investments LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 217,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after purchasing an additional 477,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,357,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 335,683 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after buying an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

