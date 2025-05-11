Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Takes $411,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after buying an additional 14,652,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amentum by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Amentum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

