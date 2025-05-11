Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,733 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $46,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.