Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $32.26 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,977.34. This represents a 42.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,027 shares of company stock worth $62,863 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

