Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.75, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.