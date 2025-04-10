Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of IBEX worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in IBEX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.75. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

In other IBEX news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,189.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,729.92. This represents a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Neil Dawson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,568. The trade was a 70.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,121 over the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

