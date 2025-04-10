MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 86,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $776,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

