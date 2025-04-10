Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $340,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.