Austin Colby Parker Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,844.15. This trade represents a 44.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of KYN stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
