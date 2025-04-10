Austin Colby Parker Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,844.15. This trade represents a 44.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 774,922 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

