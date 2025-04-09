PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

