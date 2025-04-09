ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

QYLD stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

