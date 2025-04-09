FIL Ltd Buys 127,215 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,215 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $182,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 366.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

