Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,102,000 after purchasing an additional 650,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,038,000 after acquiring an additional 666,635 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 293,859 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

