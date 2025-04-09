ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

IYW stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

