Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Genesco Price Performance
NYSE GCO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Genesco
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Genesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
